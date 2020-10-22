Karin Rådström takes over management of Mercedes-Benz Trucks on 1 February 2021

Karin Rådström will start her appointment as Member of the Board of Management, Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, on 1 February 2021. Rådström most recently has been responsible for sales and marketing at Scania as a member of the Executive Board. Sweden-born Rådström started at Scania as a trainee in 2004 after graduating with a Master of Engineering in Industrial Management from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Since 2007, she has held various managerial positions within Scania’s sales and service organization including the Head of the company’s bus and coach business as well as starting up the connected vehicle business.

Rådström succeeds Stefan Buchner, who retired in October 2020.

SOURCE: Daimler