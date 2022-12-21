Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design, promoted to Executive Vice President

Habib recognized for establishing Kia’s new design philosophy and its contribution to brand desirability

Kia today announced that Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design has been promoted to Executive Vice President as a part of Hyundai Motor Group’s executive appointments.

Habib has been recognized for his role in establishing Kia’s design philosophy ‘Opposites United’. The design philosophy takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity and has been the artistic driving force behind Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) model the EV6 and the forthcoming EV9.

Habib’s design leadership has helped to reinforce Kia’s brand perception and product competitiveness. For instance, Kia’s latest all electric model EV6 has won numerous awards which include European Car of the Year this February and Red Dot design award in March this year.

Going forward, Habib will also continue to establish and enhance Kia’s design identity that is aligned with the company’s active electrification efforts.

“I am honored by this recognition, and I believe It stands for the amazing, dedication, talent and passion of each and every member of Kia design organization,” said Executive Vice President Habib. “I am grateful to lead this team of incredibly creative individuals, and with them, I look forward to pushing more boundaries and to keep moving Kia design further ahead into the future.”

Joining Kia in 2019, Karim Habib has been serving as the Head of Kia Global Design. Karim oversees the works of Kia’s exterior, interior, color, and material teams, and help determine the future design strategy and direction of the Kia brand.

Habib has more than twenty years’ experience leading major design projects at premium brands. Born in Lebanon, Habib studied Mechanical Engineering at McGill University in Canada, as well as Transportation Design at the Art Center College of Design in California. He is fluent in English, French, German, and Italian.

SOURCE: Kia