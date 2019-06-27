Karhoo joins policy influencing IRU group

As a member of the IRU, Karhoo will bring a unique perspective to the respected body for ground transport in its activities at the European Union and in more than 100 countries around the world.

Joining national federations and leading industry stakeholders at meetings in Brussels, Karhoo will feature in the IRU’s Taxi Group.

Karhoo will feed into the body’s position papers in areas such as smart transport, Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and taxi regulation reform.

New legislation on regulating and harmonising access to market and access to profession for commercial passenger transport by car is expected to be a focus for the group over the coming months.

Karhoo, which has over 1.8 million vehicles across six continents connected on its single platform, has been vocal about the need for stronger regulation to better safeguard passenger and driver safety.

In May of this year Karhoo put forward a series of measures to the UK government to strengthen safety in taxis and private hire (PH) vehicles.

These measures included the introduction of national minimum standards for taxi and PH licensing, as well as stronger deterrents on licence seekers who have previously had their licence removed elsewhere.

Karhoo Co-CEO Nicolas Andine said: “At Karhoo our focus is on more than just creating a successful business. We want to help shape the industries we’re involved in, so they better serve those who work, use and operate in them.

“The current problems facing our industry are international problems. To tackle them we need international solutions brought about by an international body.

“We look forward to working with our fellow IRU members to bring these reasoned and much-needed changes forward to help change our industry for the better going forward.”