Kandi Technologies establishes new subsidiary, secures first order with Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystem, GoTo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (“Kandi” or the “Company”), a long renowned leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that its newly established subsidiary, Hangzhou Liaowangta Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hangzhou Liaowangta Technology”), will supply three robots to GoTo Group (“GoTo”), an Indonesian company that operates the country’s largest digital ecosystem, for testing and innovation purposes. By securing its first order, it marks a pivotal milestone in Kandi’s strategic expansion into the Southeast Asian market, underscoring Kandi’s commitment to advancing its embodied intelligence business and delivering innovative, high-value solutions to clients worldwide.

“We are delighted to have the honor to support Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystem,, which represents a landmark moment for Kandi’s expansion into the Southeast Asian market and continuing exploration of intelligent robotics business,” said Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies. “As a result of our engagement, Hangzhou Liaowangta Technology will supply three robots to GoTo as its inaugural order, driving our strategic expansion into the Southeast Asian market. By leveraging Kandi’s integrated hardware-software solutions, AI-native architecture, and cloud-based collaborative computing, we are confident in our ability to rapidly deliver innovative, high-value products to our clients, while driving sustained long-term growth and shareholder value.”

