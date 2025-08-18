Kandi secures first CATL order for heavy-truck battery swap station equipment, advancing ‘Ten Thousand Station Plan’

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Kandi Technologies”), long renowned as a leader in all-electric personal transportation and utility vehicles, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd. (“China Battery Exchange”), has secured its first major order for heavy-truck battery swap station equipment from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (“CATL”), a global leader of new energy innovative technologies

This milestone not only delivers immediate revenue potential, it also officially brings China Battery Exchange into CATL’s global supplier ecosystem, providing essential hardware support for CATL’s “Ten Thousand Station Plan.” With a target of 500 battery swapping stations in 2025 and a long-term goal exceeding 10,000 stations nationwide.

Under this order, China Battery Exchange will provide core station structures, advanced robotic arm systems, and precision temperature-controlled battery compartments designed for heavy-duty truck applications.

Mr. Feng Chen, CEO of Kandi Technologies, commented: “Securing our first heavy-truck battery swap station order from CATL is a landmark achievement for Kandi Technologies, marking our official integration into CATL’s global supplier ecosystem. This partnership validates our technological leadership in intelligent, standardized battery swap solutions and solidifies our strategic position within the rapidly growing new energy infrastructure sector. As a partner for CATL’s ambitious ‘Ten Thousand Station Plan,’ we are strategically positioned to help drive the nationwide expansion of the battery swap network by providing high-performance, fully integrated hardware, unlocking long-term value for our company and shareholders.”

SOURCE: Kandi