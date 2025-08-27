Kaiyi concludes extreme heat endurance testing in the Middle East

Kaiyi Automobile has successfully completed an intensive high-temperature endurance test spanning two to three months in Saudi Arabia, accumulating over 50,000 kilometers across diverse terrains

Kaiyi Automobile has successfully completed an intensive high-temperature endurance test spanning two to three months in Saudi Arabia, accumulating over 50,000 kilometers across diverse terrains. The test route included Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Taif, and Abha, covering coastal, desert, and mountainous regions. By subjecting its vehicles to the Red Sea’s humid coastal winds, arid desert expanses, and winding highland roads, Kaiyi thoroughly simulated the most challenging driving conditions typical of the Middle East.



Amid extreme heat, sand, and dust, Kaiyi’s key models—the X7, X3, X3 Pro, and E5—each completed the trials successfully. Each vehicle demonstrated consistent performance in thermal management, durability, safety, and comfort, affirming the brand’s engineering prowess and its commitment to producing high-quality, globally adaptable vehicles.

Throughout the testing program, all core models underwent rigorous assessments such as prolonged solar exposure, urban commuting, and sustained mountain driving. These evaluations confirmed the vehicles’ stability in power output, heat insulation, and ride comfort. For example, after 240 minutes of direct exposure in the desert, the cabin temperature exceeded 75°C with 42% humidity. Within three minutes of activating the air conditioning, the outlet temperature dropped to 19°C, while the cabin cooled to 36°C with humidity reduced to 30%. Within five minutes, the outlet temperature fell further to 16°C and the cabin to 33°C. After 25 minutes, the outlet temperature stabilized at 10°C and the cabin reached a comfortable 23°C with humidity holding at 30%—well within the ideal range for human comfort.

As a flagship SUV, the X7—equipped with advanced thermal management and superior cabin insulation—delivered faster cooling rates and more stable temperature control under identical conditions. It combined rugged all-terrain capability with refined comfort, providing passengers a luxurious and assured driving experience.

Beyond climate performance, Kaiyi’s vehicles also underwent stringent validation of intelligent cabin functions, structural integrity, and reliability during prolonged operation. Features such as voice recognition, panoramic imaging, and driver-assistance systems performed flawlessly despite the extreme heat. No thermal degradation or performance deviation was detected in the chassis or electronic control systems, underscoring the vehicles’ overall consistency and reliability.

These outcomes highlight Kaiyi’s profound engineering expertise and its capability to deliver finely calibrated vehicles tailored to global markets.

The successful completion of the high-temperature endurance tests not showcases Kaiyi’s technical maturity but also represents a critical milestone in the brand’s global strategy. Bolstered by a solid engineering foundation and expanding international presence, Kaiyi is accelerating its “go global” campaign. With the Middle East as a strategic hub, the brand will deepen regional cooperation, enhance localized services, and refine customized product offerings—further strengthening its worldwide influence.

At a time when international standards grow increasingly stringent, Kaiyi has demonstrated through action that its products are engineered to excel worldwide—backed by the vision, confidence, and adaptability to succeed on the global stage.

SOURCE: PR Newswire