Kai Adolphs, Global Automotive Product Research Director, Kantar TNS confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Kai Adolphs, Global Automotive Product Research Director, Kantar TNS has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Kai became Innovation and Product Development Director for the Automotive Practice at Kantar TNS in 2013 after joining the company in 2005. Previously, he worked for smart (Daimler Group) in the marketing strategy team.

Kai is an expert in complex innovation and product development research projects. He focuses primarily on helping clients address future challenges in the automotive industry, including how to make the transition to CASE – connected, autonomous, shared and electric driving.

Kai is responsible for improving Kantar TNS’ overall product research performance, particularly for innovation and pricing research projects by transferring knowledge and best practices from developed to fast-growing countries including BRIC markets.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by Automotive Megatrends, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. A packed conference agenda will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations, an industry keynote and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car Detroit brings together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

