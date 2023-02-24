K2KRecordWithNexonEV: India’s own electric SUV, Nexon EV, is all set to record the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV

Nexon EV takes on the Kashmir to Kanyakumari challenge

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer and the pioneer of India’s EV evolution, today announced that its electric SUV – the Nexon EV will embark on a challenging journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari. Starting 25th February, the Nexon EV will traverse through 4000 kms in 4 days in a non-stop drive (stops to be made only for charging the vehicle), to create the record for the fastest K2K drive by an EV. While Tata Motors has enhanced the range of the Nexon EV to 453 kms for a stress free experience, Tata Power has systematically enhanced highway charging infrastructure across the country, making public charging omnipresent and easily accessible.

On this journey, the Nexon EV will cut through the harsh weather conditions and a multitude of difficult terrains of the Indian subcontinent. This exercise is aimed at showcasing the prowess of the Nexon EV in managing high speed and long distance travel and also highlight the availability of public charging network through the length and breadth of the country.

Commenting on this exciting expedition, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Being a new evolving technology, it is important to demonstrate the capabilities and possibilities of EVs in real world and in real time conditions. By setting out on this ambitious journey with the Nexon EV, we want to inspire existing and prospective EV owners by offering them a conclusive proof of the benefits of the Nexon EV’s long range, accompanied by the growing charging stations, installed by our ecosystem partners at Tata Power.

We are excited to kick-start this enthralling journey with the Nexon EV, offering an enhanced range of 453km, in which a team of auto enthusiasts, EV believers along with my colleagues and I will be navigating through 4000 kms from North to the South of India, in the least possible time. We are aiming at clocking a 1000kms per day and I am sure that the Nexon EV will just breeze through. I am confident that this K2K drive will boost EV adoption in India, making it a mainstream choice for buyers.”

With its inherent capabilities and ‘go anywhere’ attitude, the Nexon EV is a perfect partner for this remarkable expedition as it provides an electrifying performance coupled with an indulgently smooth driving experience. Not only does it offers more range and power but also supports fast charging, facilitating uninterrupted long-distance travel with ease.

Powered by the high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV is built on pillars of comfort, reliability, performance, technology, and charging. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 800 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrain. The feature and spec advantages of the Nexon EV with an enhanced range of 453km ensure uninterrupted inter and intra-city travel. With instantaneous torque delivery, ESP with i-VBAC, hill descent control, IP 67 rated battery pack and motor, auto-dimming IRVM, high ground clearance, high-water wading capability, electronic parking brake and auto vehicle hold, the Nexon EV is capable of being driven in any road conditions across the country. The multi-mode regen feature especially helps in adding some range bank to the vehicle through braking.

It is also compatible with multiple charging options such as DC fast charging, AC fast charging or regular charging from any 15 A plug point, allowing the user to operate in remote areas as well. Its luxurious interiors such as ventilated leatherette seats, rear AC vents, and jeweled control knob with active display and rear AC vents make such challenging drives smooth and comfortable.

SOURCE: Tata Motors