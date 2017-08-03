A.K. Jindal, Vice President, Tata Motors confirmed for HD Truck Pune

A.K. Jindal, Vice President, Tata Motors has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Dr. Ajit Kumar Jindal is Vice President of the Engineering & Research Center at Tata Motors. He is leading the team, involved in the design and development of the complete range of commercial vehicles of Tata Motors.

He has led the development of several new generation products like ULTRA – light & intermediate commercial vehicles, PRIMA – heavy commercial vehicles and very recently the development of Series Hybrid vehicles for the Indian & international markets.

Under his leadership, Tata Motors has continuously improved the products for fuel efficiency and enhanced performance through various innovations, light weighting and development of new generation aggregates.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

