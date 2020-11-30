Jump-start a successful career: New Audi Global Graduate Program

“Inspired by Vorsprung, empowered by You”: In line with this motto, interested university graduates can apply for the new Audi Global Graduate Program as from December 4. In addition to insights into the entire company and the Volkswagen Group, the program also offers the opportunity to gain international experience and build a diverse network during this 18-month journey. The interdisciplinary Audi Global Graduate Program starts on April 1, 2021, and appeals to young talent from different areas who want to kick off a career in the automotive industry.

The participants in the Audi Global Graduate Program will receive comprehensive training in their target work area by passing through a total of five stations over a period of 18 months. The areas of employment are in five strategic vocational fields: product and technology – IT, processes, and digitalization – validation and compliance – market and finance – human resources and organization. In addition to stations at the sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, the program also includes a stay abroad and an individual “stopover” at another brand within the Volkswagen Group.

The program was developed in close cooperation between current Audi trainees and the team headed by Celina Beci and Angelika Pitter. The two part-time managers share the job of managing the Audi Career Development Programs. Angelika Pitter is convinced: “The Audi Global Graduate Program offers career starters various changes of perspective at home and abroad and allows them to build a broad network within the Group.” Pitter’s tandem partner Celina Beci adds: “The individual competence development with a focus on topics such as agility and digitalization gives the trainees the optimum preparation they need for the working world at Audi. One nice highlight is that the trainees are accompanied in the program by members of the management who provide them with comprehensive mentoring and coaching, which allows them to develop on both a professional and personal level in the course of the year and a half.”

The application period for the Audi Global Graduate Program starts on December 4. We are looking for open-minded and curious people who take a positive and optimistic approach to change and enjoy flourishing in an international and diverse team. Topics such as living progress and the future of mobility should not be alien concepts to applicants. The application phase in December will be followed by interviews in January and an Assessment Center from February to March. The program will begin in April 2021. Interested parties can visit the program website for information on all the details and applyuntil the middle of December.

SOURCE: Audi