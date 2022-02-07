Julio Lozano appointed as new Head of Exterior Design for SEAT and CUPRA

Lozano spent 4 years at SEAT S.A. and influenced the design of models such as the SEAT Ibiza and the SEAT Arona

SEAT S.A. has appointed Julio Lozano as new Head of Exterior Design. Assuming his position as of today, February 7, he will report directly to Jorge Diez, Design Director of SEAT and CUPRA. Lozano is an experienced designer with more than 15 years of developing his career in the design departments of numerous international brands. Before joining SEAT S.A., Julio Lozano led a design team at Audi headquarters.

“Julio Lozano is a great designer with extensive experience in the automotive sector. His perfectionist attitude and his search for excellence together with his international experience are a perfect combination that will be reflected in the lines of our next models. We are very proud of his return to SEAT S.A. and really excited to keep pushing our electric future” says Jorge Diez, Design Director of SEAT S.A.

Julio Lozano studied Technical Engineering in Industrial Design at the Cardenal Herrera CEU University in Valencia and has a Masters degree at the prestigious Royal College of Art in London and at Elisava in Barcelona.

