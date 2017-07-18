Jul 2017 Chery TIGGO Carnival causes global sensations

As pioneer of China SUV models, more than one million units of Chery TIGGO series have been sold to over 80 countries and regions in the world, thanks to its most robust product power. TIGGO models have won great popularity in many markets in the world, including TIGGO 3, the first China SUV model entering European market, and TIGGO 5 that was awarded with the title of Bestselling Model for the year in Peru. These products reveal the extraordinary maturity and reliable quality and performance of TIGGO series, thus getting trust and support from global consumers.

Centered on user needs and carrying on the wonderful sales performance of one million units, Chery keeps optimizing product structure and developing TIGGO series products to bring better and more diverse experience for consumers. In the beginning of 2017, the new model TIGGO 2 was globally launched, which has quickly become the most popular SUV model because of its stylish appearance, intelligent control and high cost effectiveness. TIGGO 7, the latest model in TIGGO family, inherits the strong technical gene of TIGGO products and carries the innovative energy and advanced techs, thus taking the upper hand among same-class models in appearance, power, control, safety and intelligence. With the avant-garde visual effect and advanced high-tech configurations, it will instill new force for Chery to seize larger market share.

As the TIGGO products make exceptional sales performance, it is also attracting numerous fans in the world. To respond to the enthusiasm of consumers, Chery has conducted branding activities for TIGGO series in an innovative way so as to upgrade the brand global influence. Days ago, It just kicked off the 3rd season of TIGGO Carnival, which has been initiated in Chile, Peru, Iran and other countries, arousing great sensation in the world in the form of celebrity endorsement, test drive and car owners club while helping consumers closely experience Chery products. The brand dynamics and charm have won great praise and considerably upgraded brand power.

Based on the young and dynamic brand image, and excellent driving/riding experience of TIGGO models, Chery signed contract with Rafael Cardosso, a celebrity winning his fame by participating in the TV live show in Peru. Relying on its extensive influence among young consumers, Chery conducts online and offline activities for TIGGO 2, thus winning favor from local consumers. In Chile, test drive is organized to comprehensively present the excellent performance and strength of TIGGO 2, winning praise from test drivers. In Iran market, the car owners’ club activities are held, such as customer care for TIGGO 5 owners and carnival party, so as to enhance customer satisfaction, consolidate and improve loyalty. These branding and product experience activities have attracted many consumers and won wonderful fame. In the future, TIGGO Carnival will be held in Iraq, Saudi Arabia and other markets to reveal its fun, energy and quality, showcase the charm of TIGGO and help global consumers enjoy a wonderful Chery.

Nowadays, TIGGO series have become a mature product matrix. With more targeting segmented products, it meets more consumer needs and enhances product competitiveness. Based on the profound and comprehensive power of the brand, Chery will continue its efforts in product upgrading and branding activities. It will launch higher-quality products, provide greater customer care and organize more product experience activities that better cater to consumer needs, which will effectively improve Chery’s global competitiveness while improving customer satisfaction.

