Jubilee LADA Vesta: 400 000 cars produced

The 400-thousandth car of the LADA Vesta family rolled off the production line of LADA Izhevsk in December. The sedan of the bright blue color “Diving” in the Exclusive trim level with automatic manual transmission and 1.6 l engine (113 HP) became the jubilee one.

The SOP of the LADA Vesta model has been launched in September 2015 at the modern LADA Izhevsk automobile manufacturing plant being a part of the AVTOVAZ Group.

The production of the LADA Vesta modification with new powertrain and automatic continuously variable transmission has been started in November, 2019. The continuously variable transmission Jatco is widely used on cars of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, has high reliability level, and provides for smooth drive, good noise comfort and fuel efficiency. In addition to continuously variable AT, LADA Vesta cars have got such options as heated steering wheel, powerfold mirrors, fog lights with turn backlight. The Exclusive trim level, in which the jubilee sedan is made, also distinguishes with black trimming of the ceiling, spoiler on the trunk lid, exterior mirrors with black glossy housings, chrome exhaust pipe, 16-inch alloy wheels and seat upholstery of special design, textile floor mats and steel pedals.

More than 500 cars of the LADA Vesta family roll off the production line every day. The model occupies the second line of the rating of the bestselling cars in Russia (after LADA Granta) and is the most exported LADA car.

