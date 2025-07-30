JSW motors & KPIT Technologies forge strategic collaboration to accelerate India’s new energy mobility revolution

Partnership to build a robust software & digital backbone for its new energy vehicles portfolio

JSW Motors and KPIT Technologies today formed a strategic partnership, aimed at redefining the future of mobility in India.

Aiming to leverage KPIT’s deep expertise in software and systems development – honed over two decades across more than 2000 global vehicle production programs, including multiple Software Defined Vehicle programs (SDVs) – this collaboration will also further strengthen JSW Motors’ bold vision to disrupt the domestic automotive market through innovation and global collaboration.

The partnership underscores KPIT’s strategic commitment to the Indian market and, along with JSW, promises to deliver superlative customer experiences and accelerate India’s transition to clean mobility.

JSW Motors, the newly launched automotive business vertical of the JSW Group, is investing US$3 billion over the next five years to develop and manufacture electric, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid vehicles in India. The company’s first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) is set to debut on the Indian roads in the second half of FY2026. With a 630-acre automotive hub under development in Bidkin, Maharashtra, JSW Motors is combining global excellence with local relevance to deliver high-performance, sustainable vehicles to Indian consumers.

Announcing this today, Kishor Patil, CEO & MD of KPIT Technologies, said: “KPIT is proud to partner with JSW Motors in their ambitious journey to transform India’s automotive landscape. Our experience across global vehicle programs and SDV positions us uniquely to contribute to JSW’s vision. This partnership reflects our strategic focus on the Indian market and our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances customer experiences and accelerates clean mobility. The partnership will include KPIT bringing advanced competencies in electric propulsion systems, battery innovation, and SDV architectures that enables continuous feature upgrades and superior consumer experiences.”

Ranjan Nayak, CEO of JSW Motors, said: “We plan to build world-class automotive products in India by integrating the best of technologies from across the globe. KPIT’s expertise in software and systems development is a cornerstone of our strategy to deliver best-in-class, technologically-advanced, high-performance, and sustainable vehicles. Together, we aim to energize the Indian auto ecosystem and set new benchmarks for innovation and customer satisfaction. Leveraging its global best practices and technical capabilities, KPIT will set-up a dedicated center of excellence for JSW Motors.”

SOURCE: KPIT Technologies