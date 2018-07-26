Joshua and his amazing technicoloured Vito: Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd went from pen to paper to complete vehicle livery with competition winner at CarFest 2017.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd rocked up to CarFest with their vehicles appropriated for any festival, including a Lunar Sprinter converted van and the Vito with bunk package. The stand also hosted a competition for young budding artists to design a Vito to be in with a chance of their design becoming a reality.

The winner, Joshua Thomas aged 13 from South Wales, saw his design come to fruition into a fully realised complete vinyl-wrap on a Vito which was delivered to his door. The day after the vehicle arrived Joshua and his family set off for a weekend break around the picturesque settings of North Wales.

From kayaking to snorkelling, to a beach day on the Llŷn peninsula for dad, Huw’s, 50th birthday, the family gave the unique looking vehicle a weekend to remember full of adventure, fun and laughter.

The family stayed on campsites over the weekend with Joshua and his brother Lloyd, 11, sleeping in the van itself.

Joshua said: “The Vito was very colourful. I hadn’t realised they were going to reproduce my design so accurately – I thought it would be more of an artist’s impression. It looked really good.”

“I’m currently working towards my Duke of Edinburgh Bronze award and enjoy being outdoors. In the four days we were away we climbed Cadair Idris, went kayaking and snorkelling – very cold! – and spent a day at Zip World. It was all great fun, so I’m certainly glad I entered the competition.”

Denise, Joshua’s mother, noted: “When we had the email to say Joshua had won he was really delighted, while it was nice that Lloyd had also been shortlisted.”

“We packed quite a bit into a few days. The first couple of nights were spent on a campsite near the foot of Cadair Idris. It was a shame that when we tried to climb it on the Sunday we didn’t quite make it to the top. We must have been very close to the summit when it started to rain very heavily – it was practically a ‘white in’ – so we all decided to turn back. We were soaked through and I was concerned when we got back down that the boys might be feeling a bit fed up, but both agreed it was still a good experience.”

Steve Bridge, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Ltd, concluded: “The weekend away Joshua and his family had in his wrapped Vito demonstrates the potential these vehicles have to be much more than reliable workhorses.”

“A competition like this one at CarFest which was able to foster a fun adventure break for Joshua and his family is something we at Mercedes-Benz Vans are happy be behind, and is something we wouldn’t shy away from making happen again.”

