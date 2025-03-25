Josep Maria Recasens succeeds Luca de Meo as CEO of Ampere

Ampere announces the appointment of Josep Maria Recasens, currently Chief Operations Officer, as CEO of Ampere, as of April 1st, 2025

Ampere announces the appointment of Josep Maria Recasens, currently Chief Operations Officer, as CEO of Ampere, as of April 1st, 2025.

“I am very pleased to hand over to Josep Maria as CEO, following on from his role as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Ampere, to continue the deep and rapid transformation we have been driving with Ampere since its creation. We have been working together since 2022 on this project, which has now become a reality, convinced that the Group, with Ampere, would make a real difference in the electric and software revolution. Ampere has already proven the strength of its model, delivering strong results in this major transition our industry is undergoing. I know that with Josep Maria at the helm, Ampere will continue and successfully accelerate its role as a spearhead for the Group and the European industry.” said Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group.

Alongside Josep Maria Recasens’ appointment:

Marie Ollier becomes VP Human Ressources of Ampere and a member of Ampere Leadership Team, reporting to Josep Maria Recasens.

Sandra Gomez, in charge of Product Planning and Cross car line EV & Software , also takes on responsibility for Ampere Strategy and joins the Leadership Team.

Vittorio d’Arienzo, already a member of Ampere Leadership Team, expands his role and becomes Product Global Leader for all Ampere vehicles.

“For the past 18 months, we have been driving a fast-paced transformation with the Ampere teams, aiming to catch up with the best in the industry in record time. I am excited to continue this journey as CEO and to showcase Ampere’s full potential alongside our teams. I warmly welcome Sandra and Marie to the Leadership Team—their roles will be crucial given the many projects ahead. With the launch of Twingo and the first SDV1 in 2026, the next C-segment EV lineup in 2028, and our efforts to reduce costs by 40%, we have a roadmap that matches our ambition: to become the benchmark for our industry in Europe.“ said Josep Maria Recasens.

Josep Maria Recasens joined the car manufacturer SEAT S.A in 2002 and hold various positions in the fields of R&D, product planning and international project management, before being appointed Director of Strategy, Secretary General and Director of Public Affairs of SEAT. In June 2021, he joined Renault Group as SVP, Strategy and Business Development. He accompanies the implementation of the Renaulution strategy and contributes in particular to the deployment of the company’s partnership strategy. Early 2023, he is appointed Chief Strategy Officer, member of the Renault Group’s Leadership Team and takes over the management of the Iberian Peninsula countries. At the time of Ampere’s creation on November 1, 2023, Josep Maria Recasens also becomes Chief Operating Officer of Ampere.

Marie Ollier began her career at Accenture before joining Groupe Casino in 2011 as a Project Manager, then as Corporate HR Development Manager, where she was notably responsible for the Group’s talents management and graduate programs. In 2017, she joined Faurecia (Forvia). After several years as HR Development and Transformation Director for the Seating Business Group, she became HR Director for Seating Engineering, then for the Seat Structure Systems Division, which designs and manufactures seat structures and mechanisms. In 2024, Marie Ollier joined Renault Group as HR Director for the Finance function and also took charge of Human Resources for the Global Business Services department.

Sandra Gomez has held various positions within Renault Group in the fields of management control, product planning, and project management, notably at Nissan North America. In November 2019, she took charge of Partnerships and supported the implementation of the Renaulution strategy through the deployment of the partnership strategy. Upon the creation of Ampere on November 1, 2023, Sandra assumed responsibility for Product Planning and Cross car line EV & Software.

Vittorio d’Arienzo joined the car manufacturer Fiat Group in 2001, holding various positions in particular in vehicle development. In August 2011, he joined Hyundai Kia Group as Product Planning and Strategy Group Manager, enhancing the EU portfolio for Hyundai and Kia brands. He worked on the launching across EU of all the vehicles from the renewed Kia line up from 2017 to 2019. In January 2020, Vittorio has been appointed as Director Planning and Strategy in Great Wall Motors Europe, starting the EU operations from zero and re-defining portfolio and go-to-market strategy. He joined Renault Group in 2023, as VP Ampere in the position of Platform Global Leader for small/compact EV vehicles, member of Ampere Ledership Team.

1 Software-Defined Vehicle

SOURCE: Ampere