Jorge Diez joins Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that Jorge Diez has joined MMC Design as the head of Mitsubishi Motors Europe Design (MMED) near Frankfurt, Germany, and also becomes vice president of Mitsubishi Motor R&D Europe (MRDE).

Jorge Diez graduated from the Royal College of Art in London. He has 18 years’ experience at Volkswagen Group, where he was the head of Exterior Design at SEAT and head of the Automotive Department at Audi Konzept Design Munich.

During his career, Jorge was responsible for designing models including the SEAT Leon, 20V20, Audi A7 and Audi TT. Especially Audi TT was named World Car Design of the Year in 2007.

“I am pleased to announce that Jorge Diez is joining our design team and will lead it in Europe,” said Tsunehiro Kunimoto, corporate vice president of MMC’s Design Division. “He combines both strategic thinking and creative leadership. I look forward to him enhancing the creativity and quality of future Mitsubishi design as we expand our European studio.”