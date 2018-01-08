Jonathon Baugh, Experience Architect, Pillar Technology confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Jonathon Baugh, Experience Architect, Pillar Technology has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Jonathon has been designing and building digital experiences for over 20 years. His unique ability to understand and balance people, technology, and business has proven instrumental across companies of all shapes, sizes, and industries. He has designed experiences for everything from mainframe and web to mobile and custom devices.

His approach is more broad than just glass-slab interfaces utilizing Design Thinking supported by deep UX principles and practices (including ethnographic research, information architecture, user testing, etc.) to maximize value with each design. Jonathon’s holistic approach has led to him holding a diverse set of roles in addition to UX, including leading software teams and founding his own startup in 2006.

Jonathon now shares his passion and expertise with others as an Experience Architect at Pillar Technology.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by Automotive Megatrends, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. A packed conference agenda will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations, an industry keynote and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car Detroit brings together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

