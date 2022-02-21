Joint winners in the BMW Munich – Urban Production architecture competition

Rotterdam’s OMA and Copenhagen’s 3XN architects chosen as winners

The winners of the BMW Munich – Urban Production architecture competition for outstanding, future-proof production at the home plant in Munich have been decided. The jury of the international contest voted unanimously in favour of designs by Rotterdam’s OMA and Copenhagen’s 3XN architects. After a day and a half of intense deliberation, they concluded that the winning solutions of both practices were of the same high standard. Both had interpreted the task very well and convinced the jury with their different focal points. All six of the participating projects from international architecture practices were of excellent quality and had offered various solutions for successfully integrating innovative, sustainable, competitive production into an urban environment.

“The two first prizes have gone to projects with quite different winning characteristics. Both harbour major potential for a masterplan that meets the needs of the special, inner-city environment of BMW Plant Munich and will ready it for the future,” said Dieter Reiter, Lord Mayor of Munich.

“Our industry is in the middle of the transformation to electromobility, digitalisation and circularity, a transformation made possible by our employees. Creating the perfect environment for them to perform, identify with our company and experience valuable encounters is fundamental to our success – today and in the future. But we are also a part of the social system around us and take responsibility for the development of our urban environment. Together with our stakeholders, we are developing a masterplan that will offer a long-term perspective to people inside and outside the plant. Our aim is to create a progressive environment for work and production that focuses firmly on sustainability, urban planning, transport and logistics, as well as the local neighbourhood,” said Ilka Horstmeier, BMW AG Board Member for HR and Labour Relations Director.

“To mark its centenary, we are shaping the future of our home plant with a top-class architecture competition – a strong commitment by the BMW Group to this unique plant in the middle of Munich,” said Milan Nedeljković, BMW AG Board Member for Production. “The winning designs by OMA and 3XN are convincing, forward-looking proposals that coincide with our own vision for an innovative and integrative working world. As the transformation to electromobility continues, production at BMW is becoming more efficient, flexible, digital and sustainable than ever.”

The aim of the BMW Munich – Urban Production planning competition was to find a design that is both functional and convincing in terms of urban development. The focus should be on efficient, competitive production on the one hand and embedding the plant into its urban environment on the other. The BMW Group will now join forces with the award-winners to further their proposals develop, so that the company can benefit as fully as possible from the various opportunities of the different approaches and their synergies, and to develop a coherent, forward-looking masterplan.

Members of the jury

The members of the award jury were: Dieter Reiter, Lord Mayor of Munich; BMW AG Board Members Ilka Horstmeier and Dr. Milan Nedeljković; Prof. Elisabeth Merk, Planning Director of the City of Munich; Michael Hardi, Head of Planning of the City of Munich; various renowned architects, landscape architects, transport planners, and further representatives of the Munich City Council.

