Join Prins at Automotive Week 2023

The Automotive Week 2023 is thé hotspot if you want to keep up with the latest European developments in mobility and if you want to expand your network in the mobility sector.

The Automotive Week 2023 is thé hotspot if you want to keep up with the latest European developments in mobility and if you want to expand your network in the mobility sector. Innovative technologies and the right skills become more and more important to make the world of mobility smart, sustainable and safe.

In the heart of the Brainport region at the Automotive Campus in Helmond (NL) doors are open to the international public to experience the mobility of the future. The Automotive Week offers an exclusive look behind the scenes for future talent, professionals, governments and knowledge institutions.

Automotive Week 2023 ambassador Bas ten Broeke, Technology Director Westport Fuel Systems, is an expert in the field of alternative fuels. His experience with solutions for fuels like LPG, CNG, LNG, DME and Hydrogen on Light-, Medium- and Heavy Duty vehicles is focusing on technical innovations related to environmental improvements with lowest TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) possible. That includes intermediate solutions to reach the final goal of zero emissions for sustainable mobility.

Bas ten Broeke: “The development of technology and infrastructure is basically a chicken-and-egg problem. At a certain point, technology requires a suitable infrastructure, which in turn needs to be developed for the many users of this technology. Westport Fuel Systems is a leading supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for a wide range of affordable alternative low-carbon fuels, and is pursuing an approach that is efficient in performance and cost and, above all, quick to implement.”

Westport Fuel Systems will be showing capabilities and developments in Heavy Duty transport like our Hydrogen H2-HPDI and H2-DF technologies, at Automotive week 2023. Stakeholders attending pave the way for zero-emission mobility. We look forward sharing our views and joining the conversations.

Meet all stakeholders at the Automotive Campus in Helmond, The Netherlands, during the Automotive Week 2023 on April 16th – 19th, 2023. Bas ten Broeke will speak on Wednesday afternoon 19th of April.

SOURCE: Prins