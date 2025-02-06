Johnson Matthey and Bosch agree long-term collaboration on development of zero-emission hydrogen technology

Johnson Matthey (JM) - a global leader in sustainable technologies - and Bosch a leading supplier to the automotive industry - have today agreed terms to accelerate future projects together

The agreement confirms both parties’ intentions to develop and produce catalyst coated membranes (CCM) for use in fuel cell stacks.

Transforming and decarbonising the automotive industry requires a mix of powertrain systems and solutions across different vehicle classes.

Hydrogen fuel cells are electrochemical devices that combine hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity. As pure water is the only by-product, fuel cell electric vehicles are a clean, zero emission option.

JM’s high performance CCMs will be used in Bosch’s integrated, compact and scalable fuel cell power module for commercial vehicles, designed for longer distances.

JM Hydrogen Technologies Chief Executive, Anish Taneja, and Bosch Mobility’s Executive Vice President of Engineering Power Solutions, Beate Grota, marked the agreement at Bosch’s fuel cell centre in Stuttgart-Feuerbach, Germany.

Anish Taneja commented: “JM is thrilled to be joining forces, exploring and developing future possibilities to accelerate cleaner mobility and energy generation.”

Beate Grota added: “The fuel cell technology for mobile applications is technologically ready for widespread use. Our partnership aims to further increase the performance and efficiency of the fuel cell stacks.”

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in sustainable technologies. For over 200 years we’ve used advanced metals chemistry to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.

Many of the world’s leading energy, chemicals and automotive companies depend on our technology and expertise to decarbonise, reduce harmful emissions, and improve their sustainability.

And now, as the world faces the challenges of climate change, energy supply and resource scarcity, we’re actively providing solutions for our customers. Through inspiring science and continued innovation, we’re catalysing the net zero transition for millions of people every day.

