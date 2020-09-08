Johnson Controls to present at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference

   September 8, 2020

Johnson Controls International plc Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Stief and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer-Elect, Olivier Leonetti, will speak at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. EDT.  A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

SOURCE: Johnson Controls

