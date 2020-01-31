Johnson Controls reports strong start to the fiscal year and reaffirms full year guidance

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported fiscal first quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.21. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.40, up 54% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $5.6 billion increased 2% compared to the prior year and grew 3% organically.

GAAP earnings before interest and taxes (“EBIT”) was $308 million and EBIT margin was 5.5%. Adjusted EBIT was $448 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 8.0%, up 70 basis points over the prior year. Excluding the impact of M&A and foreign currency, the underlying adjusted EBIT margin increased 80 basis points.

“Our first quarter results reflect a strong start to fiscal 2020, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of organic double-digit adjusted EBIT growth as a pure-play buildings technology company. Our performance in the quarter reflects a continued commitment to solid execution and to improving the underlying fundamentals of our business, which is shared throughout the organization,” said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. “We deliver the safest, most secure and sustainable solutions for our customers given our robust portfolio of products and services. This, along with our strong balance sheet, positions us well to continue to deliver long-term shareholder value,” Oliver added.

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal first quarter of 2019. The results of Power Solutions are reported as discontinued operations in all periods presented.

Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls’ website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

