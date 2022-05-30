John Lawler to discuss continued execution of Ford+ plan at Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Automotive Conference

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will provide an update on the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation during a fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Automotive Conference.

Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will provide an update on the company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation during a fireside chat with auto analyst Emmanuel Rosner at the Deutsche Bank 2022 Global Automotive Conference. The conference will take place on June 15, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Lawler will explain how the recently announced restructuring will help Ford leverage its foundational strengths – including the most compelling global lineup in the company’s history – and investments in new capabilities to lead in connected, electric vehicles and services.

The fireside chat can be viewed online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

SOURCE: Ford