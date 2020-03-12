John Kerry is coming Montreal this June to Participate in the Movin’On World Summit on Sustainable Mobility

The Movin’On World Summit on Sustainable Mobility, to be held at McGill University June 3-5, 2020, is proud to welcome top American diplomat John Kerry as its keynote speaker. After a long and distinguished political career that has taken him from the Massachusetts Senate to heading the U.S. Department of State (2013-2017), Kerry now spearheads World War Zero, a bipartisan coalition of politicians, business leaders, scientists and celebrities battling climate change.

Climate change is an existential threat to humanity. In order to overcome this grave challenge we will need to join forces. Movin’On recognizes that World War Zero’s fight for the climate and its own important work with sustainable mobility are intricately intertwined and complementary in nature. For that reason, Movin’On has invited John Kerry to join the summit to promote this unprecedented worldwide cooperation, something that is needed now more than ever. Only together — civil society, corporations and political actors working in unity — will we overcome.

Movin’On was created in 2017 based on a vision shared by all its members: mobility as a driving force for human evolution. A vector of progress, our society relies on mobility, which is yet another reason it must be made accessible to all. Sustainability is our only solution in the face of climate change. Driven by a firm belief that no single actor could possibly meet the challenges facing us today, Movin’On rallies corporations, startups, government bodies, academia, NGOs and international organizations.

During the summit, participants will get the opportunity to interact with the mobility ecosystem’s foremost opinion leaders. Panels and collaborative working sessions will allow for co-innovation in order to create concrete solutions that meet the societal and climate-related challenges with which mobility is confronted.

