John Cappella to become President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada

Porsche Cars Canada announced today the appointment of a new President and CEO, effective September 1, 2022.

Porsche Cars Canada announced today the appointment of a new President and CEO, effective September 1, 2022. John Cappella will succeed Marc Ouayoun, who has been at the helm of the Canadian subsidiary since January 2018 who will soon take over a new position in the Volkswagen Group.

“I am delighted to welcome a thoroughly experienced colleague for the CEO position in Canada who knows the automotive business and local market like the back of his hand,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG. “I am confident that he will successfully continue to develop our presence in the country as well as further strengthen the brand experience of our Canadian customers and fans.”

John Cappella comes back to his home country following a period of three years as Vice President, responsible for the Area East, for Porsche Cars North America, Inc. He joined the brand in 2011 as Director of Network Development at Porsche Cars Canada and then became Managing Director of Porsche Centre North Toronto in 2016. His automotive career started in 1999 where he progressed through various positions in the Canadian luxury automotive market.

In the last years, Porsche in Canada has grown its sales to reach its highest annual level in 2021 under the leadership of Marc Ouayoun. Overall, 9,141 sportscars were delivered to Canadian customers in the last year – a plus of 23% compared to 2020. Moreover, Porsche Canada further improved the size and quality of the retail network, inaugurated its Parts Distribution Centre featuring an all-new training facility, and announced a Porsche Experience Centre slated to open in the Greater Toronto Area in 2024.

SOURCE: Porsche