Joerg Mommertz, Chairman & Managing Director, MAN Trucks India confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Joerg Mommertz, Chairman & Managing Director, MAN Trucks India has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Joerg joined MAN Trucks India as Chairman & Managing Director in October 2016.

A vastly experienced person having worked in many countries, Joerg has around 36 years of diversified management experience.

He began his career at MAN in 1991 as Service Manager and has held several management positions since then. At MAN, he has worked in various capacities in Belgium, Scandinavia, Poland and Denmark.

Before joining MAN Trucks India, Joerg was the Managing Director for MAN Trucks & Bus Russia.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

