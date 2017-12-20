Jochen Goller appointed as new President and CEO of BMW Group Region China

BMW Group today announced that Jochen Goller (51) will take over the position of President and CEO of BMW Group Region China with effect from 1 March 2018. He succeeds Olaf Kastner (62), who has overseen the company’s successful growth in China over the last eight years. Olaf Kastner will continue to support the BMW Group on overarching issues in China.

“The BMW Group has developed hugely and achieved great success in China over the past decade, together with our Joint Venture partner Brilliance Group. We are grateful to Olaf Kastner for his contribution during his tenure over the past eight years,” commented Harald Krüger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. “We are confident that Jochen Goller will continue our successful development as he takes charge of guiding operations in the BMW Group’s largest market worldwide. He has significant knowledge and experience of China and has demonstrated long-standing dedication and commitment to the market, which are the best prerequisites to take our operations in China to the next level.”

Jochen Goller joined the BMW Group in 1999 and gained valuable insights into the Chinese market from 2004 – 2009, when he was the company’s Head of Marketing in the country. From 2009 – 2015, he led the MINI business firstly in the UK and then globally. He subsequently returned to the fast-moving Chinese market in 2015, to oversee sales and marketing as Senior Vice President of the BMW Brilliance Automotive Joint Venture. In his new position from 1 March 2018, Jochen Goller will be responsible for the BMW Group business in Greater China, including coordination with the Joint Venture.

Olaf Kastner led the China Joint Venture operations for six years and the business of the BMW Group Region China over the last two years. Kastner’s significant contribution to China has been honoured by the government with a “Permanent Resident Permit”.

He is handing over a strong business and a proven team. The BMW Group has a long-term commitment to the Chinese market. Since 2009, the company has built state-of-the-art production facilities in Shenyang. Sales of BMW and MINI cars in the first 11 months of this year reached a new high of 542,362 units. With its strong brands, solid dealer network and a total of 16 new products to be launched in 2018, the BMW Group strives to continue its success in China. With the wide range of R&D activities and extensive local production, the company is set for future growth and a continuing contribution to the local market.

