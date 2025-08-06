Joby’s first conforming aircraft heads to final assembly in preparation for TIA flight testing

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it is preparing for final assembly of its first conforming aircraft intended for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) flight tests

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it is preparing for final assembly of its first conforming aircraft intended for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) flight tests. TIA flight testing of a conforming aircraft is a convergence of three critical initiatives within Joby that are aligned with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards: 1) relevant test plan approvals, 2) a design that meets FAA standards, and 3) the ability to manufacture the conforming design. Having successfully progressed all three ahead of assembly, including FAA acceptance of more than half of the Company’s test plans, this milestone continues to move Joby into the final stage of FAA certification and closer to commercializing its electric air taxi.

“Every component, every system, and every test we have completed over the past 15 years has led us to this point,” said Didier Papadopoulos, President of Aircraft OEM. “We are now bringing it all together on the first of several aircraft that will be used for the final phase of FAA flight testing. TIA is the final major step in the process of certification and puts us within direct line of sight of a fully certified aircraft ready for commercial operations.”

Joby expects its pilots to start flying this aircraft in 2025, with FAA pilots following shortly thereafter to directly evaluate the aircraft’s performance and safety. This testing is central to the certification process and forms a key part of the fifth, and final, stage of the type certification process.

The final assembly of Joby’s first conforming aircraft is the culmination of years of development, manufacturing, and flight testing of multiple aircraft that validated design and capabilities. Successful tests included static load testing on primary aerostructures, where engineers applied forces far exceeding expected flight loads. This work provided essential data and validated the aircraft’s structural integrity. Aircraft components and systems were also tested, incorporating important instrumentation and sensor calibration essential for TIA.

Papadopoulos added: “We said we’d deliver a conforming aircraft in 2025 and that’s exactly what we’re doing, all in alignment with FAA support. Meeting our TIA goals is a direct reflection of our team’s extraordinary dedication. Every step forward is a testament to their unwavering focus on safely bringing this aircraft to market.”

The progress Joby has made in developing a conforming aircraft underscores the value of its vertical integration strategy, which has enabled in-house design, manufacturing, and testing. Joby believes this approach has accelerated development, maintained quality control, and streamlined the certification process. In addition, its recent manufacturing expansion in California and Ohio along with the Company’s close collaboration with Toyota, will enable Joby to double its production capacity to 24 aircraft per year.

