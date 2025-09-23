Joby to join the California International Airshow in Salinas

Bringing Joby Aviation’s homegrown electric aircraft technology to the public with an on-site display

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it will be at the California International Airshow in Salinas next month, displaying its aircraft for the local community to experience. On October 4 and 5, attendees will have the opportunity to step inside the Joby aircraft, experience the cabin firsthand, and meet the team behind its design. Guided walk-throughs, interactive demos, and hands-on activations will offer an up-close look at the technology, helping build familiarity and excitement around the future of travel.

“As someone who grew up here in the Santa Cruz mountains, this community is where my love of flight first took root. What began as a small team of engineers building prototype aircraft has grown into a company employing thousands, united by the belief that we can reimagine how the world moves,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “Bringing our aircraft to Salinas feels like a homecoming. We’re honored to share a front-row seat to the future of flight with our neighbors, just miles from where Joby was founded.”

Joby’s participation in the Salinas Airshow reflects its strong commitment to the local community. In 2024, the Company had the opportunity to inspire more than 6,500 local students across 18 events, including STEM fairs, school partnerships, and public showcases of aviation technologies, reinforcing the company’s dedication to fostering the next generation of innovators.

“We’re thrilled to have Joby, the next generation of aviation, at this year’s Airshow in Salinas,” said Harry Wardwell, Executive Director of the Salinas Airshow. “Whether you’re a pilot or an aviation fan, this is a great opportunity to see, touch, and feel the aircraft up close. Joby is leading the charge in electric aviation, making it a perfect fit for our community.”

Participating in the Salinas Airshow is part of Joby’s commitment to giving communities a closer look at the aircraft and its capabilities. Last month, the Company completed its first flight between two U.S. airports – Marina (OAR) and Monterey (MRY), California – demonstrating operations in FAA-controlled airspace. Joby also recently hosted Girls in Aviation Day at the Marina Municipal Airport and took part in Douglas Day at the Santa Monica Airport.

This news comes as Joby continues to make important progress towards receiving the certification required to begin commercial passenger service. The Company announced it will prepare for initial Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) flight tests in early 2026, highlighting the maturity of its flight testing program and the growth of its operational capabilities.

SOURCE: Joby