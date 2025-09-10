Joby to bring Blade’s air mobility services to the Uber app

Joby and Uber to expand global partnership to bring Blade flights to the Uber app

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, and Uber Technologies, Inc., the largest rideshare and delivery platform in the world, today announced they plan to bring Blade’s air mobility services to the Uber app as soon as next year, following Joby’s recent acquisition of Blade’s passenger business.

In 2024, Blade flew more than 50,000 passengers across a network of routes in the New York metropolitan area and Southern Europe, including high-traffic destinations such as Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Manhattan and the Hamptons.

“We’re excited to introduce Uber customers to the magic of seamless urban air travel,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead. Together with Uber’s global platform and Blade’s proven network, we’re setting the stage for a new era of air travel worldwide.”

Andrew Macdonald, President and COO of Uber commented, “Since Uber’s earliest days, we’ve believed in the power of advanced air mobility to deliver safe, quiet, and sustainable transportation to cities around the world. By harnessing the scale of the Uber platform and partnering with Joby, the industry leader in advanced air mobility, we’re excited to bring our customers the next generation of travel.”

Joby and Uber have been working together to deliver the future of urban air mobility since 2019. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber’s Elevate division which played a pivotal role in establishing the urban air mobility sector and developing the tools required for market selection, demand simulation and multi-modal operations.

Joby acquired Blade’s passenger business in August 2025 and intends to capitalize on Blade’s existing infrastructure and decade of experience delivering vertical air travel at scale to accelerate Joby’s launch of its electric air taxi service in markets across the world, including in Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom and Japan. Joby’s electric air taxi is designed to carry four passengers and a pilot at speeds of up to 200 mph, and has an acoustic impact 100 times lower than a traditional helicopter.

Blade’s air mobility services are delivered via a network of landing points, each with dedicated passenger lounges. Once integrated, passengers will be able to book Blade flights directly in the Uber app, enabling rapid and seamless journeys in some of the most populated cities in the world.

SOURCE: Joby