Joby Plans to Jumpstart US Operations through White House eVTOL Integration Program

“President Trump has long recognized the significance of America’s leadership in the next era of aviation and this initiative ensures our nation’s leadership will continue,” said Greg Bowles, Chief Policy Officer at Joby. “We’ve spent more than 15 years building the aircraft technology and operational capabilities that are defining advanced aerial mobility, and we’re ready to bring our services to communities. We look forward to demonstrating our aircraft’s maturity and delivering early operations in cities and states nationwide.”

The eIPP is designed to allow mature aircraft designs to demonstrate eVTOL use cases, such as passenger transportation, cargo delivery, and emergency response, ahead of achieving type certification. The program requires participating partners to have a high level of maturity in aircraft capabilities and a degree of readiness that facilitates operations from the time that community projects are chosen.

Joby is well positioned to deliver on these fronts:

Operational Readiness: Joby has the most mature eVTOL aircraft in the sector and has validated its aircraft capabilities in a variety of contexts, particularly its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities required for use cases where runway infrastructure is not available, such as in and around cities. The company has over 40,000 miles of flight testing across its fleet, with nearly 600 flights in 2025 alone. Joby recently completed its first flight between two public airports during which it integrated with commercial air traffic. In addition, the company’s flight tests across five countries have demonstrated the resiliency of the aircraft in a variety of conditions, including multiple flights and full VTOL transition in Dubai’s extreme heat conditions.

Late Stages of FAA Certification: Joby is making what it believes to be sector-leading progress on certification, as it moves through the fourth of five stages in the FAA Type Certification process. Joby expects to fly its first of five FAA-conforming aircraft this year and to begin flight testing with FAA pilots onboard early next year.

Joby is making what it believes to be sector-leading progress on certification, as it moves through the fourth of five stages in the FAA Type Certification process. Joby expects to fly its first of five FAA-conforming aircraft this year and to begin flight testing with FAA pilots onboard early next year. Scaling Production Capacity: Supported by Toyota, Joby designs, tests and builds nearly every aspect of its aircraft and air taxi service in-house. This vertical integration strategy is creating U.S. jobs and can help accelerate the process of development, testing and certification. With the completion of its expanded manufacturing space in Marina, California, Joby plans to double its production capacity to up to 24 aircraft per year across a total of 435,000 square feet. In Dayton, Ohio, Joby is ramping up manufacturing facilities in support of large scale aircraft production.

Joby’s planned participation in the eIPP aligns with the company’s long-standing commitment to working closely with regulators and communities to introduce its technology. The company is already working in close collaboration with state and local governments, including those in Texas, Florida, Ohio, New York, California, and more. In Texas, the program builds on the excitement surrounding the Center for Advanced Aviation Mobility (CAAM). Applications are now open and projects will be chosen in the next 180 days. State and local eIPP applicants interested in partnering with Joby can contact the team via eipp@jobyaviation.com.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi.

