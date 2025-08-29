Joby completes acquisition of Blade’s passenger business

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business

Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, today announced it has completed its acquisition of Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business. The acquisition provides Blade’s established network of terminals and loyal flyers in key markets like New York and in Southern Europe, positioning Joby for a faster entry into commercial service with its quiet, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft once certified.

avel to market,” said JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby. “Blade’s loyal flyers will be among the first to experience this new mode of transportation, and over time we look forward to making it even easier to access, integrated seamlessly into the apps and services people already use every day.”

As part of the transaction, Joby will continue Blade’s passenger operations as a wholly-owned subsidiary led by its founder and CEO Rob Wiesenthal. More information on the transaction can be found here.

SOURCE: Joby