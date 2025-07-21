JMCG shines at Philippine Commercial Vehicle Show 2025

From July 3 to 5, 2025 Philippine Commercial Vehicle Show (PCVS) was held at the SMX Convention Center in Metro Manila, Philippines

From July 3 to 5, 2025 Philippine Commercial Vehicle Show (PCVS) was held at the SMX Convention Center in Metro Manila, Philippines. JMCG fully demonstrated its strong brand power and growing competitiveness in the Philippine commercial vehicle market.

As the premier B2B trade event of local commercial vehicle industry, PCVS 2025 gathered 49 exhibitors, nearly 400 conference delegates, and over 1,300 visitors.

JMCG showcased a lineup of core commercial vehicles, including All New Conquer and Carrying Plus light trucks, which are well-suited for urban delivery and enterprise logistics; and Co-Star bus designed for the evolving needs of public transportation modernization. During the three-day event, JMCG presented key product highlights of fuel efficiency, low emissions, and modular configurations, through sessions of vehicle displays, technical instructions, and interactive Q&A, engaging a wide range of visitors.

The exhibition enables JMCG to reinforce its leadership in the commercial vehicle segment and to actively support the acceleration of modern, sustainable transport solutions across the Philippines. At the SMX Convention Center, decision-makers and professionals from across industries came together to explore innovative products and aftermarket solutions.

In the first half of 2025, the accumulated retail volume of JMCG products achieved strong growth in the Philippine market, surging 34% year-on-year.

In this event, JMCG demonstrated its core strengths in performance, durability, and cost-efficiency, and a lineup of commercial vehicles aligned with the goals of the Philippines’ Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) will support the local transportation system to become more efficient and sustainable.

SOURCE: JMCG