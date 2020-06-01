JMC: Vehicle-mounted Wechat bringing unbounded socializing

On May 20, Ford Territory S kicked the market as the first JV SUV equipped with Tencent TAI system. The live broadcast of launch had great attraction with numerous “black technology”.

Fort Territory S creates brand-new “smart social driving cab” with Tencent TAI system. The five featured smart system, including car Wechat, cloud audio assistant, interesting listening, car scenario function and Tencent map, can satisfy the youngsters’ demand of being online at any time.

The launch of Ford Territory S represents only the tip of an iceberg of high-tech digitalization in JMC.

Smart Connectivity Improving Smart Driving Experience

Improving Smart Driving Experience

“Taking customer experience as top priority and creating travelling partner”, JMC takes customer experience as the key to build smart connectivity system and create interconnected ecology. Based on electrical infrastructure platform, smart driving platform, car intelligent terminal platform, digital cab platform and cloud platform, with such five core capabilities as the major breakthrough, as system design capability, independent capability of electrical infrastructure, test verification capability, HMI user experience design capability and connectivity ecological expansion capability, JMC has finalized a complete technology innovation roadmap.

In autonomous driving, JMC has completed the integration of V2X information and go out to real roads from the lab. Autonomous driving from Xin Qizhou to Yong Xiu on Changjiu highway was completed successfully, actual autonomous driving of V2I and V2X fleet also went on smoothly.

In addition, all JMC vehicle lines were the first to be upgraded to Stage VI b. The connectivity system equipped with in all vehicle lines can significantly enhance the smart driving experience of customers. All JMC vehicles meet the strictest national emission standard three years ahead of schedule.

JMC Digitalized JMC All-through Industry Chain

Starting with establishing the domestic first-class, world leading and digitalized benchmarking plant, focusing on the new round of auto industry technical innovation of electrification, intelligence, connectivity and sharing, JMC has been continuously creating a brand-new digital enterprise. After integrating and optimizing productivity, JMC widely adopted intelligent equipment and industrial robots, with automatic operation in Stamping and Paint shop, 97% automation welding of vehicle body, and auxiliary automatic equipment in TCF. JMC is building automatic, smart, flexible and digital plants to realize transparent manufacturing process, improved product quality, stable process and production safety, as well as increasing manufacturing efficiency and optimized manufacturing cost.

JMC industrial network connects with enterprise information system, smart equipment, material, labor and other auto manufacturing elements. It also connects with customers, dealers and suppliers through Data Middle Platform, to achieve all life cycle of industrial products. With all-round sensing, dynamic transmission and real-time analysis of data, linking up the data of customers, vehicles and component suppliers, JMC can quickly understand the users’ pains and boost the product upgrade, thus satisfying the demand of customers.

SOURCE: JMC