JMC First BEV light truck wins another 2,000 Units’ bulk order with great momentum

On July 26, JMC signed another bulk order of 2,000 units of Kairui EV, which is a new large order after the 3,000 units’ order on May 24 and 2,100 units on June 25. Kairui EV has been well received since its launch and has become the benchmark of light truck EV in China market. With its extraordinary quality and excellent performance, Kairui EV has won several big orders since launch.

The partner is Beijing Meng You Ju De Commerce Service Company. The cooperation between both parties includes the annual purchasing framework agreement of 2,000 units of Kairui EV and the purchasing agreement of the first 500 units. Jin Wenhui, JMC Executive VP signed the agreement on behalf of JMC.

Currently, the automobile industry is at the quick transformation stage of getting electrified, intelligent, Internet connective and shared. JMC is planning several new energy products with forward looking and creative mindset based on its own quality platform and technical accumulation. As the pioneer of JMC new energy light truck, Kairui EV succeeded at the first try, which was a symbol that JMC transformation has shown effect.

And meanwhile, JMCG keeps exploring a way for win-win cooperation. Recently, JMCG has conducted strategic cooperation with CATL, one of the largest auto power battery manufacturers in the world. Both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in technology, marketing and brand building, so as to complement each other’s advantages. At the same time, both parties committed themselves to exploring efficient and practical cooperation mode, by which each other’s advantages can get displayed, sustainable development and innovation capability shall be improved, and strong core competitiveness will be constructed.

Adapting to the current industrial revolution, and led by the vision of “becoming the best partner of mobility and smart logistics solutions”, JMC concentrates on the technical breakthrough in new energy autos, thus bringing more new products with great performance to consumers and building a gorgeous mobility and smart logistic ecological circle.

SOURCE: JMC