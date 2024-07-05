JLR’S first quarter sales increase year on year

Wholesales in Q1 FY25 were 97,755 units, up 5% vs Q1 FY24

JLR today reports an increase in sales for the first quarter of FY25 (three‑month period to 30 June 2024) compared to a year ago, reflecting sustained demand for its vehicles.

Wholesale volumes of 97,755 units in the first quarter of FY25 (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were up 5% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while retail sales of 111,180 units in the first quarter (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) grew 9% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Wholesales of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models increased in the first quarter by 22% and 46% respectively versus the previous year, due to the new body shop increasing production capacity in Solihull, West Midlands. The overall mix of the most profitable Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models increased to 68% of total wholesale volumes, as part of the company’s focus on value within its Reimagine strategy.

Compared to the prior year, retail sales in the quarter were up 43% in North America, 14% in the UK and 4% in Europe.

Compared to the previous quarter ended 31 March 2024, wholesale volumes and retail sales declined by 11% and 3% respectively, reflecting the cyclical fluctuation in volumes between Q4 and Q1.

The waiting list for the new Range Rover Electric continues to grow, with over 39,000 clients now signed up. The new Defender OCTA was revealed this week with a limited number of prospective clients to be invited to one of seven exclusive events to experience the product.

JLR will report full financial results for Q1 FY25 at the end of July / beginning of August.

SOURCE: JLR