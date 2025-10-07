JLR volumes down in challenging quarter

Wholesales in Q2 FY26 were 66,165 units, down 24.2% vs. Q2 FY25

JLR today reports its wholesale and retail sales for the second quarter of FY26 (three‑months to 30 September 2025). Volumes reduced during a challenging quarter, reflecting production stoppages since the start of September resulting from the cyber incident, the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar and incremental US tariffs impacting JLR’s US exports.

Wholesale volumes for the second quarter were 66,165 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV (‘CJLR’)), down 24.2% year‑on‑year and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26. The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 76.7% of total wholesale volumes in Q2 FY26, down from 77.2% in the prior quarter and up from 67.0% year‑on‑year, reflecting the prioritisation of JLR’s most profitable models.

Retail sales for the second quarter of 85,495 units (including CJLR) were down 17.1% year‑on‑year and down 8.7% compared to Q1 FY26. Compared to the prior year, retail volumes for the second quarter were down in all markets, comprising the UK (‑32.3%), North America (‑9.0%), Europe (‑12.1%), China (‑22.5%), MENA1 (‑15.8%) and Overseas (‑4.1%). The UK was particularly impacted by the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the cyber incident in September, while a reduction in domestically produced vehicle sales from CJLR in China was partially offset by an increase in imported vehicle sales.

It has been a challenging quarter for JLR. In the first two months our performance was robust and in line with our expectations, against the backdrop of the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models and the impact of incremental US tariffs. From the start of September, we have been responding to a cyber incident, which shut down our production. Since then, we have worked with retailers to prioritise the delivery of our world class vehicles to our clients. This morning we announced the phased restart of JLR’s manufacturing operations following the cyber incident. From tomorrow, we will welcome back our colleagues at our engine production plant in Wolverhampton, shortly followed by our colleagues making our world‑class cars at Nitra and Solihull. I would like to thank our customers, suppliers, colleagues and retailers for their commitment, hard work and endeavour in recent weeks to bring us to this moment. We know there is much more to do but our recovery is firmly underway. Adrian Mardell, CEO, JLR

JLR will report its full financial results for Q2 FY26 in November 2025.

SOURCE: JLR