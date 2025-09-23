JLR: Statement on cyber incident

Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident

Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in production until Wednesday 1 October 2025, following the cyber incident. We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.

Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.

Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues, and our retailers, who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience.

SOURCE: JLR