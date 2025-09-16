JLR: statement on cyber incident

JLR has extended the pause in its production until Wednesday 24 September 2025

Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday 24 September 2025.

We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time.

We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses.

SOURCE: JLR