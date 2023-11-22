JLR invests in vehicle security to reduce thefts

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) UK has reaffirmed its commitment to vehicle security, ensuring vehicles are protected and updated with the latest technology to prevent thefts.

Whitley, UK, 22 November 2023: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) UK has reaffirmed its commitment to vehicle security, ensuring vehicles are protected and updated with the latest technology to prevent thefts.

Vehicles manufactured from 2022 onwards are built on JLR’s most advanced electrical architecture, meaning they have the latest security features and are proving resilient to theft: since January 2022, only 0.07% of new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sports on the road have been stolen, while only 0.3% of new Defenders have been affected since 2020.

The latest security and technology can also be deployed to previous generation vehicles, including those out of warranty, ensuring they are updated with the same levels of protection as current models: since 2022, more than 65,000 eligible vehicles from 2018 models onwards have so far received security updates via their retailer. JLR has carried out this extensive rollout out by contacting clients directly and remaining owners are being urged to take up these updates.

“While vehicle theft in the UK is affecting the whole car industry, at JLR we understand the negative impact this can have on the ownership experience for our clients. Our investment of more than £10 million demonstrates our ongoing commitment to tackling this issue.

Through our long-standing collaboration with law enforcement and key partners, our expert team will continue to develop and deploy effective anti-theft measures to ensure clients are protected. It is my personal priority.” – PATRICK MCGILLYCUDDY, MANAGING DIRECTOR JLR UK

In 2018, JLR pioneered the development of Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) protection to counter the ‘relay attack’, where criminals intercept signals between the vehicle and key to unlock the car. Vehicles are not vulnerable to that method when equipped with this technology, which also mitigates the requirement to store keys in a faraday pouch.

JLR always recommend clients use every available measure to protect their vehicle, including the Jaguar and Land Rover ‘Remote’ apps. These are connected service which JLR has made available so clients can access a suite of security features, such as vehicle lock reminders and ‘Guardian Mode’, which monitors the vehicle and provides an alert if there is any unauthorised interaction.

JLR also strongly urges any Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar clients who have been contacted about the security updates available to them, to ensure they are completed via their authorised retailer.

JLR has worked closely with automotive risk and intelligence company Thatcham Research for almost three decades, to develop industry leading security systems.

“Thatcham Research acknowledges that organised criminality is of serious concern to all vehicle manufacturers. Along with Thatcham Research, JLR has actively supported police and other partners, adopting a holistic approach to identify potential security vulnerabilities, and working proactively to close them down.

We continue to work closely with JLR, including benchmarking of their recently implemented theft countermeasures as examples of security best practice. We are hopeful these measures will limit further theft exposure.” – RICHARD BILLYEALD, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER AT THATCHAM

SOURCE: Jaguar Land Rover