JLR Executive announcement

JLR today announces the appointment of Mr P.B. Balaji as Chief Executive Officer from November 2025

JLR today announces the appointment of Mr P.B. Balaji as Chief Executive Officer from November 2025.

Mr Balaji succeeds Mr Adrian Mardell, who has expressed his desire to retire from JLR after 3 years as CEO and 35 years with the Company.

Mr Chandrasekaran, Chairman Jaguar Land Rover PLC, Tata Motors and Tata Sons said: “I would like to thank Adrian for the stellar turnaround of JLR and for delivering record results. I am delighted to appoint Balaji as the incoming CEO of the company. The search for a suitable candidate to lead JLR has been undertaken by the Board for the past few months and after careful consideration it was decided to appoint Balaji. He has been associated with the Company for the past many years and is familiar with the Company, its strategy and has been working with the JLR leadership team. This move will ensure that we continue to accelerate our journey to Reimagine JLR.”

Mr Mardell said: “These three years have been a great privilege. Together with the incredible JLR workforce, we have cemented JLR’s position in the automotive industry during a time of incredible change. I would like to thank everyone in JLR and the extended Tata Group, and wish Balaji every success in his new role”

Mr Balaji said: “It is my privilege to lead this incredible company. Over the past 8 years I have grown to know and love this company and its redoubtable global brands. I look forward to working with the team to take it to even greater heights. I thank Adrian for his immense contributions and wish him well for his next innings.”

Mr Balaji has been serving as the Group Chief Financial Officer of the Tata Motors Group since Nov 2017 and is a well‑regarded global leader with 32 years of experience in the Automotive and Consumer Goods industries across finance and supply chain functions. He has successfully led large, diverse, global teams in multi‑cultural environments out of Mumbai, London, Singapore and Switzerland, and has been closely associated with the successful transformation at the Tata Motors Group. He has a B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT‑ Chennai and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM – Kolkata.

SOURCE: JLR