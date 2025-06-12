JLR appoints 50 specialists to boost resilience of new electric vehicle supply chains

JLR creates 50 new roles dedicated to material mapping and traceability of parts and components

JLR has hired 50 specialists to maximise the resilience of new electric vehicle supply chains and uphold ethical standards, amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty as it transforms to deliver its next generation of pure electric models across all its brands by 2030.

The new roles have been created to provide the business with additional, detailed and accurate visibility of parts and materials in its supply chain, including for raw material sources, so JLR can foresee and help navigate any threats to supply, with a view to ensuring production is maintained.

This is particularly critical as JLR builds new supply chains for forthcoming electric models that rely on key minerals for battery production including lithium, cobalt, manganese, nickel, and graphite, which have a global mining footprint.

The new roles complement JLR’s work with key partners specialising in physical audits for critical materials to accurately trace and monitor standards down to mine sites, and investment in state‑of‑the‑art technologies, including the use of AI, machine learning, and real‑time analytics to unlock visibility and resilience.

Long supply chains stretching across multiple borders increase the risk of supply chain stoppages and the automotive sector has in recent times experienced supply chains being fractured including during the Covid‑19 pandemic, shipping disruption in the Red Sea and conflicts.

The new recruits are responsible for gathering key data to build a full and detailed picture of the supply chain for the company, so it can proactively assess risk, find solutions to potential stoppages, and ensure compliance with current and future legislation.

Jaspal Gill, Supply Chain Mapping and Transparency Manager at JLR, joined the new team having previously worked in a variety of Material Planning and Logistics roles at Castle Bromwich for over eight years.

In my previous role in JLR’s Industrial Operations, I collaborated with suppliers to support the seamless operation of our production lines. In my new role, I work to identify the true source of our parts so we can secure continual supply and uphold the highest supply chain standards. Since joining I’ve trained new team members who bring their own experiences from around the business and a strong willingness to learn new skills and embrace new challenges Jaspal Gill, Supply Chain Mapping and Transparency Manager, JLR

Supply Chain Mapping and Transparency Manager, Ama Agyewaa Sappor, who has also recently joined the team brings 15 years of extensive supply chain expertise into JLR and is determined to deliver positive change.

I chose to commit my skills to JLR because of its commitment to people and planet; not just profits. Having grown up in Africa, I am passionate about our upstream impact, including ethical sourcing and sustainable end‑to‑end supply chain operations. It all starts with visibility, and that’s what my team brings to the table, contributing directly to JLR’s efforts to be a truly global citizen. Ama Agyewaa Sappor, Supply Chain Mapping and Transparency Manager

In addition to the 50 new roles, JLR has trained over 20,000 employees in specialist supply chain management skills covering key topics such as modern slavery and export controls, to increase the robustness of the supply chain. Overall, JLR invests £20m a year in training to upskill colleagues to support its next generation luxury electric vehicles.

SOURCE: JLR