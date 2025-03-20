JLR announces 150 new manufacturing roles supporting production of Range Rover Electric and next-gen EVs

JLR is now recruiting 150 EV maintenance technicians at its Solihull and Wolverhampton facilities to support production of its next generation electric vehicles

JLR has today announced it is recruiting 150 maintenance technicians in the West Midlands. The engineering roles are central to the luxury automotive’s Reimagine strategy, which will see pure electric versions of all of its brands launched by the end of the decade.

Of the 150 roles, JLR is recruiting 50 technicians for its Solihull plant. These roles will maintain automated and state‑of‑the‑art manufacturing equipment essential to the production of Range Rover Electric, which is launching later this year.

The remaining 100 maintenance roles are based at JLR’s Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Centre (EMPC) in Wolverhampton. With the site playing a key role within JLR’s UK industrial footprint, technicians will help maintain advanced machinery that is being used to build battery packs and Electric Drive Units (EDUs) for JLR’s next generation electric vehicles.

Investing in people and the latest technology is at the cornerstone of our Reimagine strategy. With the transformation of our factories of the future now well underway, we’re now looking for talented technicians with a passion for sustainable innovation to help support our growth.

Nigel Blenkinsop, JLR Executive Director of Industrial Operations

In parallel with JLR’s latest recruitment drive, as part of its Future Skills Programme the luxury automotive is also rapidly upskilling its workforce for electrification, with more than 20,000 JLR colleagues and partners now trained in electrification and digital skills. This has been funded from an ongoing £3bn per year investment JLR is making to transform its industrial footprint, vehicle programmes, autonomous, AI and digital technologies and people skills.

This investment has also enabled the radical transformation of its Solihull, Halewood and Wolverhampton manufacturing facilities to produce electric vehicles and their component parts – all while enabling the parallel production of internal combustion, and hybrid engines.

The first electric car JLR will launch later this year will be Range Rover Electric, built in Solihull and now with 57,000 clients on the waiting list. Also built in Solihull will be the first of three reimagined modern luxury electric Jaguars, which will be a 4‑door GT.

SOURCE: JLR