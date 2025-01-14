JLR and Tata Communications partnership to give clients continuous connected experiences

JLR will supercharge next generation vehicle connectivity with Tata Communications MOVE™ platform

JLR is partnering with Tata Communications to elevate the driving experience for clients to enable continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services across the remotest locations in 120 countries in JLR’s next generation software‑defined vehicles.

Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR’s upcoming medium‑sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non‑stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and clients’ vehicles, delivering more efficient over‑the‑air updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Every day, JLR’s fleet of connected vehicles generates 2.5 terabytes (TB) of data, with half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated per month on average over the last 12 months. The use of Tata Communications MOVE™ Platform will increase this data exchange and enable JLR engineers to harness deeper insights, monitor vehicle performance in real‑time, and enable more prompt updates over the air to improve vehicle maintenance and servicing, reducing costs for the client and JLR.

The introduction of the Tata Communications MOVE™ platform will offer clients:

Resilient wireless communication technologies to help track vehicles in the most demanding environments

Increased and more frequent vehicle software updates delivered over the air to improve vehicle diagnostics and updates

Tailored connections will keep clients and their families connected to their preferred applications and vehicle features, wherever they are in the world

Simplified and effortless connectivity plans, accessible via a single provider

JLR was the first luxury vehicle manufacturer to introduce dual modem, dual eSIM design for enhanced connectivity with the launch of Defender in 2020.

The partnership with Tata Communications is the next step in our software‑defined vehicle journey, offering highly secure and cost‑effective data connectivity across 120 countries. Starting in 2026 with our next generation of medium‑size luxury SUVs, Tata Communications MOVE™ aims to deliver continuous connected experiences for our clients, offering features and new software updates over‑the‑air to meet the expectations of our luxury client base. Mark Brogden, Director of Digital Product Platform Off‑Board at JLR

The automotive industry is continually innovating to meet ever‑changing customer demands. Last year, our digital fabric enabled seamless connectivity across all JLR’s production sites globally. As part of our extended partnership, we’re now powering JLR’s software‑defined vehicle journey worldwide and enabling them to deliver advanced driving features in their cars. The insights derived from the data exchanged through our platform will enable JLR to offer personalised customer experiences, opening doors for new revenue streams. Marco Bijvelds, Vice President and Global Head of Tata Communications MOVE™

JLR is also exploring the integration of low orbit satellites into the company’s wider connected vehicle model.

SOURCE: JLR