JLR and Meridian extend audio collaboration for electrified future

Long-term engineering collaboration with Meridian Audio has been extended for even closer development of high-performance in-car audio systems

JLR has extended its long-term engineering collaboration with British audio innovator Meridian to supply and develop high-performance in-car audio technology for its next generation of electric vehicle architectures.

Since 2010, JLR has been working with the Cambridge-based audio specialist to develop the audio systems in all vehicles across its house of brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar.

The extension to this collaboration will enable Meridian’s specialists to input into in the design of new models at an even earlier stage, which is critical as JLR’s modern luxury electrification plans mature. This early work is something that has come to define the relationship between JLR and Meridian, with cabins designed to ensure optimum audio experiences can be created.

The collaborative partnership between JLR and Meridian allows us to deliver fantastic sounding audio systems while being sympathetic to the design language of the vehicles. Together we will ensure the listening experience in our vehicles continues to be as engaging and enjoyable as possible.

Callum Hubbard

Technical Specialist – Vehicle Audio Technology, JLR

It’s a true collaboration that creates one stronger team from the expertise of both participants, working together from a very early stage to create and deliver innovative, value-adding experiences.

John Buchanan

CEO, Meridian Auto

The current pinnacle of Meridian in-car audio technology can be found on Range Rover models with the Meridian Signature Sound System. This 1600W system features 35 speakers – including two 20W speakers in each of the four main headrests – for the most immersive sound experience.

The audio system also supports the fundamental refinement provided by the MLA-Flex body architecture to deliver serene cabin calmness – ensuring passengers enjoy a first-class experience. A third-generation Active Noise Cancellation system monitors wheel vibrations, tyre noise and engine sounds transmitted into the cabin and generates a cancelling signal, which is played through the system’s speakers.

Another innovation resulting from the JLR and Meridian collaboration includes the optional Range Rover Tailgate Event Suite which features an additional four rear speakers for the entertainment system to work perfectly when socialising with the tailgate deployed.

SOURCE: JLR