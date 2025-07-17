JLR and ev.energy plan to reduce charging costs and carbon for clients

JLR and ev.energy to pilot smart charging after investment in the startup by JLR’s CVC, InMotion Ventures

JLR is collaborating with smart EV charging software platform, ev.energy, to support efforts to make charging more sustainable and affordable for its clients.

The company is running a pilot scheme in the UK to test the integration of ev.energy’s software using 10 electric Jaguar I‑PACE models.

During the pilot, ev.energy’s software platform will integrate with JLR’s connected vehicle platform to intelligently schedule charging at grid‑friendly times that prioritise renewable energy for participating clients.

Following the pilot, the solution will be rolled out to clients in the UK, the US, and the EU.

This builds on ev.energy’s work to intelligently manage the flow and timing of energy consumption across charging vehicles, prioritising renewables and conserving grid energy at peak times with over 55+ utilities globally to date.

Recent examples where ev.energy has demonstrated the benefits of managed charging include:

In the UK, they saved drivers £166 on average and removed 489 tonnes of CO2e through smart charging in the 12 months up to 31 May 2025, the equivalent of 1,449 homes’ energy consumption for one year.1

In California, over the same period, smart charging more than doubled the volume of charging that occurred overnight (12am‑6am). Smart charging also shifted up to 45% of daytime charging to off‑peak times when solar energy production was more abundant.2

Our work with ev.energy is testament to the power of corporate‑scale‑up collaboration in unlocking fresh ideas to solve some of our industry’s biggest challenges.

Together, we are designing and deploying a smart charging solution that will meet our luxury clients’ expectations. It will support the transition to electrification through the efficient use of energy, with a view to reducing pressure on the grid and lowering costs for users. Swarna Ramanathan, JLR Chief Strategy Officer

This initiative is a prime example of how an automaker and a software provider can work collaboratively to deliver a convenient, high‑quality proposition, support the uptake of EVs and alleviate grid pressures to make charging cost‑effective.

Working with JLR in the UK will help us further understand how our Virtual Power Plant can support a grid with mostly low‑carbon supply and growing demand from electric vehicles, learnings which we can apply to other regions and markets. Nick Woolley, CEO & Co‑Founder of ev.energy

The collaboration follows an investment by JLR’s corporate venture capital arm, InMotion Ventures, in ev.energy as part of JLR’s Innovation Strategy, which explores the development of new technologies through joint ventures with innovative companies.

JLR’s innovation strategy is already delivering results, with JLR and Allye Energy co‑creating portable Battery Energy Storage Systems from second‑life PHEV batteries. The business is also currently working with Cesium Astro, another InMotion Ventures portfolio company, to develop advanced in‑vehicle connectivity to realise the potential of Software Defined Vehicles.

SOURCE: JLR