JLR aiming to increase driver understanding of ADAS systems

Poll finds some drivers are struggling to keep up with the new technologies with many unaware how their Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) work

UK car manufacturer JLR is driving ahead with an initiative to increase driver awareness of critical advanced driving assistance (ADAS) systems, after its survey found many drivers are not clear about the technologies.

Latest vehicles are highly technologically advanced and now incorporate more ADAS features than ever before as standard, to support the driver, yet a JLR survey found 41 per cent of respondents are not clear what their ADAS systems do.

The survey also found large numbers of drivers do not realise safety critical ADAS systems, such as autonomous emergency braking or reversing collision detection systems can switch off when their cars’ sensors are obscured by dirt or other debris.

JLR has been working with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) to increase awareness and the DVSA has updated its driver guidebooks** and other literature with information about ADAS systems and is issuing public guidance to increase awareness of the issue.

Road safety in Europe has improved significantly in the last decade thanks in part to technological advances such as mandatory fitting of ADAS systems to new cars. However, it is vital that drivers learn about the systems fitted to their cars and how to operate and maintain them so that they work most effectively. In addition to warnings in JLR vehicle handbooks, we are launching a drive to increase awareness about ADAS systems, and we are pleased the UK Government is taking steps to educate drivers in the UK about ADAS systems. JLR Executive Director of Product Engineering, Thomas Mueller

Other survey findings include:

36% of UK drivers have experienced their ADAS sensors not working because they are dirty

20% do not plan to clean their car more often, even though it will ensure the ADAS sensors work effectively

22% of drivers do not clean their cars at least once a month

JLR’s next generation electric vehicles will be built on the NVIDIA DRIVE™ software‑defined platform—delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems. Inside the vehicle, the system will deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment.

SOURCE: JLR