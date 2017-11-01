Jinal Shah, Manager – South Asia Operations, Power Systems Research confirmed for HD Truck Pune

Jinal Shah, Manager – South Asia Operations, Power Systems Research has been confirmed as a speaker at HD Truck Pune.

Jinal Shah is the Manager for the Power Systems Research (PSR) South Asia Operations and is based out of PSR India’s Pune office. He is responsible for business development, project management, customer relations and execution of PSR’s South Asia business plans.

With more than 12 years of experience in research and consulting industry, Jinal specialises in B2B Market research, project viability assessment and business planning. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from University of Pune followed by a Master’s degree from University of Edinburgh, UK.

About HD Truck Pune

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, HD Truck Pune is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for shaping India’s commercial vehicle industry over the next decade and beyond.

Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates, HD Truck Pune will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the commercial vehicle industry.

HD Truck Pune takes place on 28 November 2017 at the Westin Hotel, Pune, India.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/hd-truck-pune/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

