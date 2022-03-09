Jim Farley to discuss the auto industry’s shift to electrification at CERAWeek annual conference

Ford President and CEO, Jim Farley, will participate in a fireside chat about the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles at the 2022 CERAWeek conference on Thursday, March 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Farley will be joined by Patti Poppe, CEO PG&E Corporation, in a special dialogue moderated by Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman S&P Global. The discussion will focus on the shift to electric vehicles, the role of automakers, the energy sector and policymakers in this transition, and what it means for retail and commercial customers.

The fireside chat can be viewed on the CERAWeek 2022 website here.

SOURCE: Ford